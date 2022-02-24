https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-an-26-aircraft-crashes-in-voronezh-region-crew-killed-military-says-1093346781.html

Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes in Voronezh Region, Crew Killed, Military Says

Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes in Voronezh Region, Crew Killed, Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian An-26 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region on Thursday, and its crew died in the incident, the Western Military District... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T19:37+0000

2022-02-24T19:37+0000

2022-02-24T19:37+0000

russia

plane

plane crash

an-26

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093346724_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b9dca4f2be88f56c48bf689f02325b56.jpg

"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident. A commission was sent to the crash site to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, plane, plane crash, an-26, military