Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes in Voronezh Region, Crew Killed, Military Says
"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident. A commission was sent to the crash site to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.
19:37 GMT 24.02.2022
An An-26 aircraft of the Russian Navy during the air part of the Main Naval Parade in honor of Navy Day in Sevastopol.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian An-26 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region on Thursday, and its crew died in the incident, the Western Military District said.
"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.
According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident. A commission was sent to the crash site to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.
