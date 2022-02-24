https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-an-26-aircraft-crashes-in-voronezh-region-crew-killed-military-says-1093346781.html
Russian An-26 Aircraft Crashes in Voronezh Region, Crew Killed, Military Says
"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.According to preliminary information, the technical failure caused the incident. A commission was sent to the crash site to establish the causes and circumstances of the accident.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian An-26 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region on Thursday, and its crew died in the incident, the Western Military District said.
"On February 24, in the Voronezh region, during a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed. The crew died," the statement read.
