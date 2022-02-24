https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-ambassador-to-ottawa-on-visit-to-foreign-ministry-disagreements-run-deep-1093349309.html

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa on Visit to Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa on Visit to Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik after visiting Canada's Foreign Ministry that the disagreements between the two... 24.02.2022

Stepanov visited Global Affairs Canada earlier on Thursday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Melanie Joly after Russia began its special operation in Ukraine.“I believe that our relations are in a serious crisis, and it’s not Russia’s fault,” Stepanov said. “However, the channels of interstate communication, primarily through the foreign ministries of the two countries, remain open.”Stepanov stressed that the Russian side believes that diplomatic contacts should be maintained in all circumstances.“Because in the absence of diplomacy it is impossible to resolve any issues - even those on which we have seemingly insurmountable differences,” the envoy said. “The embassy along with our consular institutions will continue to work professionally and rhythmically, ensuring diplomatic channels of communication with the official Ottawa, and continuing the normal consular service to our citizens.”Canada’s Sanctions Against Russia ‘Useless,’ Moscow Reserves Right to RespondPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities.In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

