International
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-ambassador-to-ottawa-on-visit-to-foreign-ministry-disagreements-run-deep-1093349309.html
Russian Ambassador to Ottawa on Visit to Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep
Russian Ambassador to Ottawa on Visit to Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik after visiting Canada’s Foreign Ministry that the disagreements between the two... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T22:36+0000
2022-02-24T22:36+0000
sanctions
canada
justin trudeau
ambassador
ukraine
russia
military operation
disagreements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090633956_0:217:3073:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_a5322ba760ea69129eeea1358fa24eb6.jpg
Stepanov visited Global Affairs Canada earlier on Thursday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Melanie Joly after Russia began its special operation in Ukraine.“I believe that our relations are in a serious crisis, and it’s not Russia’s fault,” Stepanov said. “However, the channels of interstate communication, primarily through the foreign ministries of the two countries, remain open.”Stepanov stressed that the Russian side believes that diplomatic contacts should be maintained in all circumstances.“Because in the absence of diplomacy it is impossible to resolve any issues - even those on which we have seemingly insurmountable differences,” the envoy said. “The embassy along with our consular institutions will continue to work professionally and rhythmically, ensuring diplomatic channels of communication with the official Ottawa, and continuing the normal consular service to our citizens.”Canada’s Sanctions Against Russia ‘Useless,’ Moscow Reserves Right to RespondPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities.In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/biden-authorizes-new-sanctions-on-russia--1093345984.html
canada
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090633956_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06dabc6d26b093099d9621645a0973a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sanctions, canada, justin trudeau, ambassador, ukraine, russia, military operation, disagreements

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa on Visit to Foreign Ministry: Disagreements Run Deep

22:36 GMT 24.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankThe flag of Canada on the car of the embassy in front of the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The flag of Canada on the car of the embassy in front of the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik after visiting Canada’s Foreign Ministry that the disagreements between the two countries are deep.
Stepanov visited Global Affairs Canada earlier on Thursday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Melanie Joly after Russia began its special operation in Ukraine.
“It was a political demarche at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Stepanov said. “I was invited, Minister Joly outlined in detail the Canadian position regarding what is happening in and around Ukraine, this position was predictably critical and did not coincide with our assessments of the situation. As a result of the conversation, I can state the existence of deep disagreements between Canadian and Russian assessments of this story.”
“I believe that our relations are in a serious crisis, and it’s not Russia’s fault,” Stepanov said. “However, the channels of interstate communication, primarily through the foreign ministries of the two countries, remain open.”
Stepanov stressed that the Russian side believes that diplomatic contacts should be maintained in all circumstances.

“Because in the absence of diplomacy it is impossible to resolve any issues - even those on which we have seemingly insurmountable differences,” the envoy said. “The embassy along with our consular institutions will continue to work professionally and rhythmically, ensuring diplomatic channels of communication with the official Ottawa, and continuing the normal consular service to our citizens.”

Canada’s Sanctions Against Russia ‘Useless,’ Moscow Reserves Right to Respond

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Russia, targeting 58 individuals and entities.

“We have already said everything about the sanctions, it is pointless to comment on them. The Russian side has repeatedly said that Western sanctions are completely useless in this situation, they will not have an impact on either Russia or on resolving a wider crisis within the framework of the European security,” Stepanov said. “We perceive them with regret, and reserve the right to react both symmetrically and asymmetrically with regard to both personal and economic sanctions.”

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
Biden Authorizes New Sanctions on Russia
18:47 GMT
In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала