Nordic Countries Condemn Russian Special Operation in Ukraine

Nordic Countries Condemn Russian Special Operation in Ukraine

24.02.2022

2022-02-24T05:52+0000

2022-02-24T05:52+0000

2022-02-24T05:52+0000

Danish Social Democrat Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has condemned Russia's special operation in Donbass."Denmark completely condemns this heinous attack by Russia on Ukraine", Kofod said, calling it "a repulsive violation of international law".Kofod added that severe sanctions were on the way."Russia bears full responsibility for this unnecessary conflict. We will coordinate closely with allies, partners for the strongest possible international response".Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called Russia's military action in Ukraine "an attack on the entire European security system" in a tweet."I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine", Niinistö tweeted.Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the nation's armed forces to conduct a special operation in the Donbass region. "Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and air forces are being neutralised by high-precision weapons", the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.Vladimir Putin previously recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev's forces.

