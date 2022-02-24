International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian MoD: Ukrainian Air Defences Are Neutralised
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/nordic-countries-condemn-russian-special-operation-in-ukraine-1093322568.html
Nordic Countries Condemn Russian Special Operation in Ukraine
Nordic Countries Condemn Russian Special Operation in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin previously recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev's forces. 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T05:52+0000
2022-02-24T05:52+0000
news
russia
ukraine
denmark
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102588/40/1025884064_0:16:4602:2605_1920x0_80_0_0_a97ffb30428c2d4bcaea43c3d74ad9e2.jpg
Danish Social Democrat Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has condemned Russia's special operation in Donbass."Denmark completely condemns this heinous attack by Russia on Ukraine", Kofod said, calling it "a repulsive violation of international law".Kofod added that severe sanctions were on the way."Russia bears full responsibility for this unnecessary conflict. We will coordinate closely with allies, partners for the strongest possible international response".Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called Russia's military action in Ukraine "an attack on the entire European security system" in a tweet."I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine", Niinistö tweeted.Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the nation's armed forces to conduct a special operation in the Donbass region. "Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and air forces are being neutralised by high-precision weapons", the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.Vladimir Putin previously recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev's forces.
ukraine
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102588/40/1025884064_58:0:4278:3165_1920x0_80_0_0_392e81f0ab9e5b629fdd8850ff4a7b6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, ukraine, denmark, scandinavia

Nordic Countries Condemn Russian Special Operation in Ukraine

05:52 GMT 24.02.2022
© AP Photo / Ivan SekretarevFinnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks during his and Russian President Vladimir Putin's news conference after the talks at a residence at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks during his and Russian President Vladimir Putin's news conference after the talks at a residence at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
SubscribeGoogle news
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Vladimir Putin previously recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev's forces.
Danish Social Democrat Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has condemned Russia's special operation in Donbass.
"Denmark completely condemns this heinous attack by Russia on Ukraine", Kofod said, calling it "a repulsive violation of international law".
Kofod added that severe sanctions were on the way.
"Russia bears full responsibility for this unnecessary conflict. We will coordinate closely with allies, partners for the strongest possible international response".
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called Russia's military action in Ukraine "an attack on the entire European security system" in a tweet.
"I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine", Niinistö tweeted.
© PhotoTweet by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö
Tweet by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
Tweet by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö
© Photo
Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the nation's armed forces to conduct a special operation in the Donbass region. "Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and air forces are being neutralised by high-precision weapons", the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Vladimir Putin previously recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics after a new spike in violence by Kiev's forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала