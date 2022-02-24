https://sputniknews.com/20220224/new-us-sanctions-to-affect-europe-ukraine-more-than-russia---expert-1093317872.html

New US Sanctions to Affect Europe, Ukraine More Than Russia - Expert

New US Sanctions to Affect Europe, Ukraine More Than Russia - Expert

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US sanctions against Russia, imposed in response to Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T01:05+0000

2022-02-24T01:05+0000

2022-02-24T01:04+0000

us

sanctions

russia

europe

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

The United States and its European allies imposed new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The sanctions target Russia’s Vnesheconombank (VEB) and the Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB), the country's sovereign debt, its elites and their families.However, the European and Ukrainian economies will face more serious consequences, he said.Rasmussen did not rule out that the situation in Ukraine will deteriorate even more as the time passes, but he noted that it was possible to avoid such a development if NATO would stop expanding eastward and Ukraine implements the Minsk agreements.At the same time, Rasmussen said the global economy will not suffer as much as the Biden administration thinks it will.Russia’s decision to recognize the DPR and LPR comes after a significant deterioration of relations along the line of contact amid interference by the United States and its allies. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, sanctions, russia, europe, ukraine