Man City 'Tipped to Sign Erling Haaland' After Real Madrid Backtrack on Luring Him to Spain

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is known as a scoring machine after producing 56 goals in 57 Bundesliga games and 23 strikes in 19 Champions League...

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are favourite to sign Norway international Erling Haaland after 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid made a dramatic change in their plan to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, a media report said.According to Spanish publication SER Deportivos, the Spaniards have asked Haaland to stay with Dortmund for one more year as they focus all their energies on pursuing World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Real president Florentino Perez is going all-out for the Frenchman as he wants to bring him to Madrid, continuing his club's policy of having at least one top-flight player in their squad. At present, Real's XI are missing a larger-than-life player since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish giants in 2018. Moreover, the leaders of La Liga believe that signing Haaland within days of Mbappe's arrival in Spain could undermine the PSG forward's star status as well as overshadowing his presence in the team.However, Pep Guardiola is keen to lure Haaland to Manchester as he is still scouting for a world-class forward who could fix holes in his attack after Sergio Aguero left his side last summer before announcing his retirement in the winter.The website reported that the highly decorated Spanish manager thinks Haaland could be a perfect replacement for the 33-year-old Argentine at the Etihad. With the club's deep purse and Guardiola's desperation to bring an end to his side's lack of options up front, City are viewed as the frontrunners to buy the 21-year-old footballer's services. Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, who played for City from 2000 to 2003, is also pushing for a deal with the Citizens as he has an emotional connection with the Premier League side.

