Lugansk People's Republic: Two Ukrainian Su-24 Jets Flying Over Republic's Territory Shot Down
Earlier, the leadership of the republic announced that it had begun a military operation to free Kiev-controlled areas of the Lugansk region and that only military facilities would be targeted.
The people's militia of the Lugansk People's Republic has said that they shot down two Ukrainian Su-24 fighter jets in the area of the settlements of Smeloe and Stepovoe. Earlier, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said that its forces had downed two Bayraktar drones in the Kiev-controlled portion of the Lugansk region.The neighbouring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said its territory had been shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A representative officer from the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime said that Kiev fired 10 shells prohibited by the Minsk agreements.The development comes amid a standoff between Russia and Ukraine over the two breakaway republics, which announced their independence in 2014, provoking a bitter military conflict with Kiev.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the DPR and LPR. The decision was announced after an emergency meeting of Russia's Security Council and later approved unanimously by the Russian Parliament.
Lugansk People's Republic: Two Ukrainian Su-24 Jets Flying Over Republic's Territory Shot Down
Earlier, the leadership of the republic announced that it had begun a military operation to free Kiev-controlled areas of the Lugansk region and that only military facilities would be targeted. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would support both the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics in order to defend the people of Donbass.
The people's militia of the Lugansk People's Republic has said that they shot down two Ukrainian Su-24 fighter jets in the area of the settlements of Smeloe and Stepovoe. Earlier, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said that its forces had downed two Bayraktar drones in the Kiev-controlled portion of the Lugansk region.
The neighbouring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said its territory had been shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A representative officer from the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime said that Kiev fired 10 shells prohibited by the Minsk agreements.
The development comes amid a standoff between Russia and Ukraine over the two breakaway republics, which announced their independence in 2014, provoking a bitter military conflict with Kiev.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the DPR and LPR. The decision was announced after an emergency meeting of Russia's Security Council and later approved unanimously by the Russian Parliament.