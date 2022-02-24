https://sputniknews.com/20220224/kremlin-website-goes-down-1093342106.html
Kremlin Website Goes Down
The official website of the president of Russia has gone down. Reports say other government websites, such as the Russian parliament’s one, have gone offline too.
Being updated
The news comes amid a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. It was ordered earlier on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that its aim is to protect the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
The official website of the president of Russia has gone down. Reports say other government websites, such as the Russian parliament’s one, have gone offline too.