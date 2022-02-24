International
Kremlin Website Goes Down
Kremlin Website Goes Down
The news comes amid a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. It was ordered earlier on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who...
The official website of the president of Russia has gone down. Reports say other government websites, such as the Russian parliament’s one, have gone offline too.
15:48 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 24.02.2022)
Being updated
The news comes amid a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. It was ordered earlier on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that its aim is to protect the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
The official website of the president of Russia has gone down. Reports say other government websites, such as the Russian parliament’s one, have gone offline too.
