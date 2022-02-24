https://sputniknews.com/20220224/kremlin-website-goes-down-1093342106.html

Kremlin Website Goes Down

Kremlin Website Goes Down

The news comes amid a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine. It was ordered earlier on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin

The official website of the president of Russia has gone down. Reports say other government websites, such as the Russian parliament’s one, have gone offline too.

