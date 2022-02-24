https://sputniknews.com/20220224/kremlin-russia-launched-operation-with-aim-of-clearing-ukraine-of-nazis-1093331876.html

Kremlin: Russia Launched Operation With Aim of Clearing Ukraine of Nazis

A Russian special operation in Ukraine was announced by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday, when he said in a televised address that the operation... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia has started a military operation in Ukraine in order to clear the country of Nazis.Peskov did not elaborate on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considered a "pro-Nazi" person, saying, "I will refrain from any other explanations on the matter".The Kremlin spokesman also said that the goals of the special operation - the demilitarisation and the denazification of Ukraine - were explained by President Vladimir Putin during his televised address earlier today. "Actually, both of these goals pose a threat to our state and our people", Peskov pointed out.

