Kremlin: Russia Launched Operation With Aim of Clearing Ukraine of Nazis
A Russian special operation in Ukraine was announced by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday, when he said in a televised address that the operation...
11:08 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 24.02.2022)
A Russian special operation in Ukraine was announced by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday, when he said in a televised address that the operation aims to demilitarise and denazify the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia has started a military operation in Ukraine in order to clear the country of Nazis.
"Ideally, it is necessary to liberate Ukraine, clear it of Nazis, as well as pro-Nazi people and ideology", Peskov told reporters, when asked about how denazification should be interpreted.
Peskov did not elaborate on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considered a "pro-Nazi" person, saying, "I will refrain from any other explanations on the matter".
The Kremlin spokesman also said that the goals of the special operation - the demilitarisation and the denazification of Ukraine - were explained by President Vladimir Putin during his televised address earlier today.
"Actually, both of these goals pose a threat to our state and our people", Peskov pointed out.