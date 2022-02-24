https://sputniknews.com/20220224/ivanka-trump-reportedly-in-talks-with-6-january-panel-to-be-interviewed-voluntarily-1093341681.html

Ivanka Trump Reportedly in Talks With 6 January Panel To Be Interviewed Voluntarily

The committee is investigating whether the Trump administration had any role in the massive protests in and around the Capitol on 6 January, that culminated in the storming of the building, and left five people dead and more than 100 injured.

Ivanka Trump is in talks with the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January storming of the Capitol about appearing voluntarily for an interview with the panel, CNN reported citing her official spokesman and two sources familiar with the probe.The New York Times has also reported on the story, citing two people familiar with the ongoing discussions. The newspaper said it is not clear whether Ivanka Trump would provide substantive information to the inquiry or whether the ongoing discussions are simply a stalling tactic.The news comes a month after the committee publicly released a letter addressed to Ivanka Trump, who worked as Senior Adviser to the President when her father Donald Trump was the incumbent. In the letter the committee has asked her to cooperate with its investigation.Unlike others associated with former US president Donald Trump, the US House Select Committee has made no threat of subpoenaing Ivanka, according to what individuals familiar with the matter have told the New York Times.The sources also said that Ms Trump has no intention of going down the road of former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon, who was held in contempt of Congress after refusing to testify before the panel. Two other individuals close to the former president face contempt charges - former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.What Happened on 6 January 2021 and What Does Panel Seek From Ivanka?The committee is investigating whether the Trump administration had any role in the mass protests near the Capitol, which culminated in the building being stormed. The incident occurred in the aftermath of 2020 presidential elections, which Donald Trump lost. However, the Republican refused to admit defeat and claimed that the vote was rigged.Trump and his allies alleged that that voting machines were manipulated to affect the results of the vote, with some officials claiming that foreign nations were involved in the plot. More than 50 lawsuits were filed by the Republican and his supporters in several states demanding recounts of ballots, citing voter fraud. Most of the lawsuits have been withdrawn or thrown out of court for lack of evidence.On 6 January, Congress convened to certify the results of the election, Donald Trump held the so-called "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington DC, which was attended by thousands of his supporters.Trump and other speakers at the demonstration once again said that the election had been stolen, and the former president called on people to "march" on Congress.Hundreds of the demonstrators then headed to the Capitol, put the building under siege and then stormed it as US legislators were certifying the results of the vote.Four demonstrators and a police officer died and more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured when protesters stormed the building.After the incident, Democrats accused Trump of inciting an "insurrection" and introduced an impeachment article against him. The Republican POTUS thus became the first US president to be impeached twice.The four-day trial ended with lawmakers voting 57 to 43 to convict Trump, but he was acquitted because a two-thirds super-majority (67 votes) was needed. The president said he was not responsible for the deadly riots and dismissed the Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".According to the New York Times, members of the US House Select committee view Ivanka Trump as an important witness, who could tell the panel about the conversations that took place in the White House before the deadly protest.In the letter sent to Ivanka, the committee mentions a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence, which took place in the Oval Office. Ivanka and Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant-general, who at the time was the VP’s national security adviser were present in the Oval Office.According to Kellogg, who testified before the panel, Trump tried to persuade the Pence to "participate in his plan" to throw out electoral votes for Joe Biden.The committee also wants to talk about the alleged conversations that took place during the storming of the Capitol. The panel cited testimony form Kellogg and its own investigation that several individuals asked Donald Trump and to comment on the "lawlessness and violence" near the Capitol.Kellogg told the panel that Ivanka Trump talked to her father. "She went back in, because Ivanka can be pretty tenacious", the retired lieutenant general said in reference to the panel’s letter.Donald Trump sued the committee after it sought documents from the White House. The Republican said they are protected by executive privilege, a common law that provides immunity from subpoenas to executive branch officials during their tenure in office.

