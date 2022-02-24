https://sputniknews.com/20220224/germany-says-launch-of-nord-stream-2-impossible-in-short--and-medium-term-1093325621.html
Germany Says Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short- and Medium-Term
On Tuesday, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said that it had stopped the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has stated that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is impossible in the short- and medium-term."I don't see Nord Stream 2 launched in the short- and medium-term", he told the news network ARD on Thursday.The announcement comes after Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday that the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy had halted the certification process for Nord Stream 2.
07:34 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 24.02.2022)
On Tuesday, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said that it had stopped the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has stated that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is impossible in the short- and medium-term.
"I don't see Nord Stream 2 launched in the short- and medium-term", he told the news network ARD on Thursday.
The announcement comes after Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday that the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy had halted the certification process for Nord Stream 2.