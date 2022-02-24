International
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/european-commission-to-introduce-new-round-of-sactions-against-russia-1093326123.html
European Commission to Introduce New Round of Sanctions Against Russia
European Commission to Introduce New Round of Sanctions Against Russia
Earlier in the day, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T07:42+0000
2022-02-24T07:49+0000
russia
sanctions
eu
The European Commission said on Thursday it would soon propose a new package of sanctions against Moscow, thretening to target the Russian strategic sector.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
russia, sanctions, eu

European Commission to Introduce New Round of Sanctions Against Russia

07:42 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 24.02.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Earlier in the day, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that the operation aims for the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, and said that the perpetrators of war crimes in Donbass should stand trial.
The European Commission said on Thursday it would soon propose a new package of sanctions against Moscow, thretening to target the Russian strategic sector.
