European Commission to Introduce New Round of Sanctions Against Russia
07:42 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 24.02.2022)
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said that the operation aims for the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, and said that the perpetrators of war crimes in Donbass should stand trial.
The European Commission said on Thursday it would soon propose a new package of sanctions against Moscow, thretening to target the Russian strategic sector.