European Commission to Introduce New Round of Sanctions Against Russia

Earlier in the day, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin said... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

The European Commission said on Thursday it would soon propose a new package of sanctions against Moscow, thretening to target the Russian strategic sector.

