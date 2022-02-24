https://sputniknews.com/20220224/european-cluster-of-telegram-faces-unprecedented-load-technical-issues-possible-ceo-says-1093335124.html

European Cluster of Telegram Faces Unprecedented Load, Technical Issues Possible, CEO Says

The European cluster of the Telegram messaging app is facing an unprecedented load due to the ongoing events in Ukraine, and users may experience technical issues such as short-term disruptions, Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, said. Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to conduct a special operation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). In a televised address to the nation, the Russian head of state explained that he made the decision after the DPR and LPR requested help from Moscow.“The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime. To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation”, Putin said.

