Doja Cat Teams Up With Tyga in New Single ‘Freaky Deaky’

Three years after the release of their collaboration 'Juicy' which went on to become a smash hit, the artists have come together once again. 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

American rapper, Michael Ray Stevenson, better known to his armies of fans as Tyga, has teamed up once more with the super-talented songstress from Los Angeles know as Doja Cat, to release a robotic and playful new single called ‘Freaky Deaky’ on 24 February.The video shows the two of them enjoying an amusing, playful discussion of their sexual inclinations against a futuristic backdrop. The song contrasts the tenderness of Doja Cat's lyricism and the energetic rap of Tyga. ‘Freaky Deaky’ will appear on Tyga’s new album which is due out soon and which he recently revealed was “about 80 percent done”. Doja Cat, a 26-year-old whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Diamini, is known for her music videos and songs that achieve popularity on social media sites such as TikTok. She rocketed to prominence as an internet meme with her 2018 single 'Mooo!', a song in which she fantasises about being a cow.Despite her skimpy and revealing outfits, she is a high-class and talented artist and has received a number of accolades during her career, including a Guinness World Record, a Billboard Music Award, five American Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. She released her third album ‘Planet Her’ last summer, and is now set to appear at Coachella 2022 in April alongside such other headliners as Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

