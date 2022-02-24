https://sputniknews.com/20220224/biden-threatens-g7-other-us-allies-will-slap-severe-sanctions-on-russia-1093321810.html
Biden Threatens G7, Other US Allies Will Slap 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia
Biden Threatens G7, Other US Allies Will Slap 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia
Earlier, the US president described Russia's newly-launched special military operation on Ukraine as "unprovoked and unjustified". 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T05:15+0000
2022-02-24T05:15+0000
2022-02-24T05:22+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Biden Threatens G7, Other US Allies Will Slap 'Severe Sanctions' on Russia
05:15 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 05:22 GMT 24.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Earlier, the US president described Russia's newly-launched special military operation on Ukraine as "unprovoked and unjustified".