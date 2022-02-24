https://sputniknews.com/20220224/anti-imperialists-in-the-us-must-place-their-full-focus-on-washington-1093313670.html

Protecting Women's Health In The Senate, Haitian Workers Fight For Better Wages, Philly Movement Stops Illegal Eviction

Anti-Imperialists In The US Must Place Their Full Focus On Washington Protecting Women’s Health In The Senate, Haitian Workers Fight For Better Wages, Philly Movement Stops Illegal Eviction

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, NY and Managing Editor of Breaking The Chains Magazine to discuss efforts to protect some of the gains won by reproductive justice activists through the Women’s Health Protection Act, what the political outlook is in the Senate and why the movement is not only necessary, but crucial, to its passage, the attacks on women’s health and reproductive justice that have come from state governments and the Supreme Court, and how we can get involved in the fight to protect women’s health.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mamyrah Prosper, Assistant Professor of Global and International Studies at the University of California Irvine and International Coordinator with Community Movement Builders to discuss recent strikes by workers in Haiti for better wages, the history of US imperialism in impoverishing Haitian workers and exploiting the power of the dollar, and how the labor movement fits into the recent wave in labor activism in the United States.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asantewa Nkrumah-Ture Organizer and Member of the Philadelphia Tenant Union, and the Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign/Poor People's Army to discuss a victory over intimidation tactics used to try to force Asantewa Nkrumah Ture to leave her home despite her legal rights to remain in her home for a certain period of time, the importance of the Philadelphia movement in keeping Asantewa safe and helping her secure her legal victory, and how the intimidation faced by Asantewa is more commonplace than generally known.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a journalist and activist editor of Liberation newspaper, and managing editor of LiberationNews.org to discuss the rapid-fire propaganda being pushed by the corporate media on Ukraine and the potential for war with Russia and what history such coverage conveniently leaves out, the misplaced “neither Washington nor Moscow” attitude among some members of the movement and why full focus should be on the US because of its dominance in world affairs, and why it’s important to fight against US imperialism in solidarity with poor, working, and oppressed people who are subject to imperialism all over the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

