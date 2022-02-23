https://sputniknews.com/20220223/world-on-brink-of-war-as-russian-forces-move-into-disputed-regions-1093276592.html

World on Brink of War as Russian Forces Move Into Disputed Regions

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Putin recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics in... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

World on Brink of War as Russian Forces Move Into Disputed Regions On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Putin recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine, whether China would back Russia if war breaks out, and how Putin called NATO’s bluff and proved it’s anti-Russian slant.

Guests:Brad Blankenship - Journalist | Would China Back Russia in Ukraine Conflict?Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Putin Calls NATO’s Anti-Russian BluffMark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | World on Brink of War as Russian Forces Move Into Disputed RegionsIn the first hour, Brad Blankenship joined the show to talk about Putin recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and if this is the start to an inevitable war between Russia and Ukraine. We also talked about how likely China is to back Russia in a conflict with Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on Russia moving peacekeepers to two breakaway regions in Ukraine, instilling Western fears of an incursion on Ukraine. We also talked about Putin previously inquiring about Russia joining NATO as a way to prove the organization's anti-Russian slant even after the fall of the USSR.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about Putin declaring two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent after uncounted votes left the area a hotbed for separatist groups. We also talked about what Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects look like now that they’re dragged into an active conflict with Russia - something that would in theory disallow them from joining.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

