Watch Twin Explosions Hit Trolleybus Depot in Lugansk in Yet Another Terrorist Attack

The situation in Donbass remains tense, as Ukrainian forces continue shelling the territory of the DPR and LPR, violating the ceasefire. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

A video from the LPR emerged online depicting what was identified by the Lugansk People's Republic as a terrorist attack.A short clip taken early on Wednesday by a dash cam shows two blasts hitting a trolleybus depot, while the driver tries to leave the site of the explosion to avoid harm.According to the LPR office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC), a high-explosive IED destroyed four poles to which the trolley line was attached.This is not the first terror attack in Lugansk in recent days, as the city has been targeted by Ukrainian forces.The situation in Donbass has deteriorated over the past week. According to the LPR militia, Ukrainian forces have shelled the republic at least 114 times in recent days, with even more attacks registered by the DPR. The shelling prompted mass evacuations, with thousands of civilians leaving the republics to seek refuge in Russia.On Monday, following an appeal from the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, Russia recognised the two as independent countries in a bid to stop the war in the region. Moscow promised to provide military assistance to the DPR and LPR in the event of a threat and urged Kiev to stop the eight-year-long bloodshed.

