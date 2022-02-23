https://sputniknews.com/20220223/us-navy-four-dead-after-naval-contractor-crashes-chopper-in-hawaii-1093287937.html

US Navy: Four Dead After Naval Contractor Crashes Chopper in Hawaii

The crash had no survivors and the names of those killed are not yet available, according to the service, although it has been reported that they were military contractors, not US soldiers.The helicopter was identified as a Sikorsky S-61N and was being flown by Croman Corp. in support of a training operation. The National Transportation Safety Board and the missile range facility are investigating the cause of the crash.Sikorsky S-61Ns were manufactured between 1959 and 1980 by Sikorsky Aircraft. The aircraft was designed to carry a significant payload and for use over water. Versions have been used by all branches of the US military. The Connecticut-based company was bought by Lockheed Martin in 2015.Kauai county police and firefighters assisted the military following the crash, according to a county spokesperson.The Pacific Missile Range Facility is on the western edge of Kauai. The military tests missile defense technology and conducts exercises out of the island.Kauai is geologically the second-oldest Hawaiian island and the state’s fourth largest. It’s called the “Garden Isle” as it is covered by rainforest. The island has been featured in over 70 major Hollywood films.

