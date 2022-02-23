International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/us-navy-four-dead-after-naval-contractor-crashes-chopper-in-hawaii-1093287937.html
US Navy: Four Dead After Naval Contractor Crashes Chopper in Hawaii
US Navy: Four Dead After Naval Contractor Crashes Chopper in Hawaii
On Tuesday, four people died in a helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, according to the United States Navy. The aircraft crashed at the Pacific... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T04:08+0000
2022-02-23T04:08+0000
us navy
helicopter crash
hawaii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093288275_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f2b8e8f11f21f02eaa3b1b7758b418e3.jpg
The crash had no survivors and the names of those killed are not yet available, according to the service, although it has been reported that they were military contractors, not US soldiers.The helicopter was identified as a Sikorsky S-61N and was being flown by Croman Corp. in support of a training operation. The National Transportation Safety Board and the missile range facility are investigating the cause of the crash.Sikorsky S-61Ns were manufactured between 1959 and 1980 by Sikorsky Aircraft. The aircraft was designed to carry a significant payload and for use over water. Versions have been used by all branches of the US military. The Connecticut-based company was bought by Lockheed Martin in 2015.Kauai county police and firefighters assisted the military following the crash, according to a county spokesperson.The Pacific Missile Range Facility is on the western edge of Kauai. The military tests missile defense technology and conducts exercises out of the island.Kauai is geologically the second-oldest Hawaiian island and the state’s fourth largest. It’s called the “Garden Isle” as it is covered by rainforest. The island has been featured in over 70 major Hollywood films.
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093288275_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b97efba5fb12d335b0d4820d7e2f762b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, helicopter crash, hawaii

US Navy: Four Dead After Naval Contractor Crashes Chopper in Hawaii

04:08 GMT 23.02.2022
© AP Photo / Maryclaire DaleFILE - An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is shown as seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019. The National Transportation Safety Board released an investigation report Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 on the crash of a tour helicopter on Dec. 26, 2019 in the area that killed seven people, but the report did not detail a cause for the crash.
FILE - An area near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is shown as seen from the air on Dec. 17, 2019. The National Transportation Safety Board released an investigation report Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 on the crash of a tour helicopter on Dec. 26, 2019 in the area that killed seven people, but the report did not detail a cause for the crash. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© AP Photo / Maryclaire Dale
SubscribeGoogle news
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Tuesday, four people died in a helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, according to the United States Navy. The aircraft crashed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility shortly after 10 a.m., local time.
The crash had no survivors and the names of those killed are not yet available, according to the service, although it has been reported that they were military contractors, not US soldiers.
The helicopter was identified as a Sikorsky S-61N and was being flown by Croman Corp. in support of a training operation. The National Transportation Safety Board and the missile range facility are investigating the cause of the crash.
Sikorsky S-61Ns were manufactured between 1959 and 1980 by Sikorsky Aircraft. The aircraft was designed to carry a significant payload and for use over water. Versions have been used by all branches of the US military. The Connecticut-based company was bought by Lockheed Martin in 2015.
Kauai county police and firefighters assisted the military following the crash, according to a county spokesperson.
The Pacific Missile Range Facility is on the western edge of Kauai. The military tests missile defense technology and conducts exercises out of the island.
Kauai is geologically the second-oldest Hawaiian island and the state’s fourth largest. It’s called the “Garden Isle” as it is covered by rainforest. The island has been featured in over 70 major Hollywood films.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала