UN General Assembly Holds Discussion on Ukraine Situation
Sputnik comes live from New York, where the UN General Assembly is holding a discussion on "the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" after Russia recognised the republics of Donbass.Ukraine has waged an eight-year war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which proclaimed their independence after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev in 2014. The conflict has claimed more than 14,000 lives and displaced up to 2 million.
UN General Assembly Holds Discussion on Ukraine Situation
On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, ordering Russian peace-keepers to be deployed to the region and urging Kiev to cease the bloodshed and attacking the independent entities.
Sputnik comes live from New York, where the UN General Assembly is holding a discussion on "the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" after Russia recognised the republics of Donbass.
Ukraine has waged an eight-year war against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which proclaimed their independence after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev in 2014. The conflict has claimed more than 14,000 lives and displaced up to 2 million.
