Two Prosecutors Heading Manhattan DA's Probe Into Trump's Business Practices Have Resigned - Report

2022-02-23T19:44+0000

2022-02-23T19:44+0000

2022-02-23T20:07+0000

According to sources close to the matter, Dunne and Pomerantz resigned when new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg suggested that he had doubts about moving forward with their case against Trump. The investigation into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to secure loans had been on hold for nearly a month ever since Bragg expressed his lack of confidence in the case. The pair of prosecutors postponed a witness interview last month and have not questioned any witnesses in front of a grand jury for over a month as well. It is unclear why Bragg pulled back on the yearslong investigation as the grand jury's term is scheduled to expire in April. His predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had intensified the investigation when he called the grand jury in the fall. Dunne and Pomerantz are both veterans of the New York legal scene and their removal from the investigation could see it fizzle out.

