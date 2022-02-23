https://sputniknews.com/20220223/two-prosecutors-heading-manhattan-das-probe-into-trumps-business-practices-have-resigned---report-1093311956.html
Two Prosecutors Heading Manhattan DA's Probe Into Trump's Business Practices Have Resigned - Report
Two Prosecutors Heading Manhattan DA's Probe Into Trump's Business Practices Have Resigned - Report
Two lead prosecutors of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump's business practices have abruptly resigned. Carey R. Dunne and Mark... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T19:44+0000
2022-02-23T19:44+0000
2022-02-23T20:07+0000
donald trump
prosecutors
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092638481_0:133:3071:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_6295b606dbd4ed72f3e598a61ec28402.jpg
According to sources close to the matter, Dunne and Pomerantz resigned when new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg suggested that he had doubts about moving forward with their case against Trump. The investigation into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to secure loans had been on hold for nearly a month ever since Bragg expressed his lack of confidence in the case. The pair of prosecutors postponed a witness interview last month and have not questioned any witnesses in front of a grand jury for over a month as well. It is unclear why Bragg pulled back on the yearslong investigation as the grand jury's term is scheduled to expire in April. His predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had intensified the investigation when he called the grand jury in the fall. Dunne and Pomerantz are both veterans of the New York legal scene and their removal from the investigation could see it fizzle out.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092638481_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b789e4b452b890c9bf042103c075ec25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, prosecutors, investigation
Two Prosecutors Heading Manhattan DA's Probe Into Trump's Business Practices Have Resigned - Report
19:44 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 20:07 GMT 23.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Two lead prosecutors of the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump's business practices have abruptly resigned. Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, the two prosecutors, submitted their resignations on Wednesday. The pair has declined to elaborate on the reason for their abrupt departures.
According to sources close to the matter, Dunne and Pomerantz resigned when new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg suggested that he had doubts about moving forward with their case against Trump.
The investigation into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to secure loans had been on hold for nearly a month ever since Bragg expressed his lack of confidence in the case.
The pair of prosecutors postponed a witness interview last month and have not questioned any witnesses in front of a grand jury for over a month as well.
It is unclear why Bragg pulled back on the yearslong investigation as the grand jury's term is scheduled to expire in April. His predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had intensified the investigation when he called the grand jury in the fall.
Dunne and Pomerantz are both veterans of the New York legal scene and their removal from the investigation could see it fizzle out.