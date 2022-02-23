https://sputniknews.com/20220223/the-world-watches-as-russia-recognizes-dpr-and-lpr-as-independent-from-ukraine-1093285538.html

The World Watches as Russia Recognizes DPR and LPR as Independent From Ukraine

The World Watches as Russia Recognizes DPR and LPR as Independent From Ukraine

Today, the Misfits talk about the latest developments in Ukraine, the San Francisco School Board recall and Hunter Biden’s corruption investigation. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T08:24+0000

2022-02-23T08:24+0000

2022-02-23T08:24+0000

political misfits

russia

ukraine

dpr

lpr

nato

hunter biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093285323_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8c2478a88f349a1f4bb55fd85463cb7c.png

The World Watches as Russia Recognizes DPR and LPR as Independent From Ukraine Today, the Misfits talk about the latest developments in Ukraine, the San Francisco School Board recall and Hunter Biden’s corruption investigation.

Austin Pelli, co-host of Fault Lines which can be heard on Radio Sputnik 7:00a -10:00a ET Monday through Friday, calls in to update the Misfits about the breakup of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa over the weekend. Austin reports that over 70 trucks were towed, 150 arrests were made and most people were taken to the city limits and asked not to return. There were no deaths or serious injuries, according to Austin. They also talked about the bank seizure of donations and bank accounts held by protestors.Mark Sleboda, reporter and foreign affairs analyst, joins the show to break down the latest in Eastern Europe. They talk about the geopolitical significance of Russia officially recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk Republics. They also talk about whether or not a larger incursion past DPR and LPR into Ukraine could ensue and what impact this could have on global oil prices and inflation.Next up is a longtime educator and activist Dr. Bill Ayers, who is a former professor of education at the University of Illinois at Chicago where he held the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar and specialized in teaching social justice, urban educational reform, narrative and interpretive research, and children in trouble with the law. Ayers joins the conversation to discuss the recent recall in San Francisco of three of the city’s school board members. The ousted members were recalled primarily over the closure of schools and other covid-related restrictions. Ayers explains that the recall was sponsored by a few billionaires costing $1.9 million. Recalls are often utilized as a political mechanism that takes advantage of low-voter turnout, resulting in an election result that does not necessarily reflect the will of the general electorate, according to Ayers.For the top of the last hour, Miranda Devine, reporter at the New York Post, Daily Telegraph and the author of the bestselling book “Laptop From Hell,” joins the Misfits to talk about the latest development out of the Hunter Biden corruption investigation. They talk about what was Hunter Biden doing in China and Ukraine. They also talk about Hunter’s spending habits and what the federal probe is looking into, particularly Biden’s finances, taxes and business dealingsFor the last segment, Jeremy Kuzmarov joins the program. He’s the Jay P. Walker Assistant Professor of American History at the University of Tulsa. He’s also managing editor of Covert Action Magazine, and the author of three books, most recently “The Russians Are Coming–Again: The First Cold War as Tragedy, the Second as Farce.” He joins the show to talk about how the media is describing events unfolding in Ukraine. They talk about reports over the weekend that Russia is preparing a “kill list” and a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. The question that the Misfits discuss with Kuzmarov is why are we being asked, yet again, to just take the government’s and the media’s account of all that is actually happening in the region?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, russia, ukraine, dpr, lpr, nato, hunter biden, аудио, radio