Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media
23:28 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 00:13 GMT 24.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
Being updated
Several explosions were reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, early Thursday morning as air defense systems of the Syrian Arab Army forces engaged hostile targets over the capital city.
The Syrian Arab News Agency and other local outlets have confirmed fighter jet activity and several explosions over Damascus.
Early reports have tied the alleged airstrikes to Israeli forces.
2 of #IAF-launched 🇮🇱 missiles were intercepted by the SAA AD, as per @AndrewBritani #Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/cIsuzVXUnm— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) February 23, 2022
As of 1:32 a.m. local time, the strikes reportedly concluded.
Additional footage reportedly shows different perspectives of SAA air defenses engaging targets early Thursday morning.
the Syrian air defense confronting hostile targets-Damascus pic.twitter.com/gvqC4DbUHE— Middle East Paper 🇮🇷🇵🇸🇸🇾🇾🇪 (@MEPaper1090) February 24, 2022
Hostile projectiles may have been targeting Zakiyah or Al-Kiswah, two areas in the Syrian Governate of Rif Dimashq, according to initial reports.
The town of Zakiyah was recently targeted by Israeli forces in a nighttime surface-to-suface missile strike approximately one week agao, according to the Syrian government. Although material damage was reported, no injuries or deaths accompanied the alleged Israeli strike.
The strike came hours after Syrian Preside Bashar al-Assad met with Russia's defense minister in Damascus.
Prior to that, approximately four F-16 Israeli fighter jets carried out a guided missile strike against targets near the city of Al-Kiswa, just 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Damascus. One Syrian soldier was killed and another five were injured in the February 9 incident.
According to Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Israeli forces fired at least 10 surface-to-surace missiles from the Golan Heights, targeting SAA defense units.