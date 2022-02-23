https://sputniknews.com/20220223/syrian-air-defenses-combating-israeli-strike-on-damascus---state-media-1093315665.html

Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media

Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media

Several explosions were reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, early Thursday morning as air defense systems of the Syrian Arab Army forces engaged hostile... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Syrian Arab News Agency and other local outlets have confirmed fighter jet activity and several explosions over Damascus. Early reports have tied the alleged airstrikes to Israeli forces. As of 1:32 a.m. local time, the strikes reportedly concluded. Additional footage reportedly shows different perspectives of SAA air defenses engaging targets early Thursday morning. Hostile projectiles may have been targeting Zakiyah or Al-Kiswah, two areas in the Syrian Governate of Rif Dimashq, according to initial reports. The town of Zakiyah was recently targeted by Israeli forces in a nighttime surface-to-suface missile strike approximately one week agao, according to the Syrian government. Although material damage was reported, no injuries or deaths accompanied the alleged Israeli strike. The strike came hours after Syrian Preside Bashar al-Assad met with Russia's defense minister in Damascus. Prior to that, approximately four F-16 Israeli fighter jets carried out a guided missile strike against targets near the city of Al-Kiswa, just 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Damascus. One Syrian soldier was killed and another five were injured in the February 9 incident. According to Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Israeli forces fired at least 10 surface-to-surace missiles from the Golan Heights, targeting SAA defense units.

