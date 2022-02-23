International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/syrian-air-defenses-combating-israeli-strike-on-damascus---state-media-1093315665.html
Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media
Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media
Several explosions were reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, early Thursday morning as air defense systems of the Syrian Arab Army forces engaged hostile... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T23:28+0000
2022-02-24T00:13+0000
syria
damascus
israel
strikes
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_0:114:3054:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe2b64bd7cf32f13087846115b67937.jpg
The Syrian Arab News Agency and other local outlets have confirmed fighter jet activity and several explosions over Damascus. Early reports have tied the alleged airstrikes to Israeli forces. As of 1:32 a.m. local time, the strikes reportedly concluded. Additional footage reportedly shows different perspectives of SAA air defenses engaging targets early Thursday morning. Hostile projectiles may have been targeting Zakiyah or Al-Kiswah, two areas in the Syrian Governate of Rif Dimashq, according to initial reports. The town of Zakiyah was recently targeted by Israeli forces in a nighttime surface-to-suface missile strike approximately one week agao, according to the Syrian government. Although material damage was reported, no injuries or deaths accompanied the alleged Israeli strike. The strike came hours after Syrian Preside Bashar al-Assad met with Russia's defense minister in Damascus. Prior to that, approximately four F-16 Israeli fighter jets carried out a guided missile strike against targets near the city of Al-Kiswa, just 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Damascus. One Syrian soldier was killed and another five were injured in the February 9 incident. According to Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Israeli forces fired at least 10 surface-to-surace missiles from the Golan Heights, targeting SAA defense units.
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081984713_321:0:3050:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_be8a43d93eb026de41dc98b52db2f9ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, damascus, israel, strikes, air defense

Syrian Air Defenses Combating Israeli Strike on Damascus - State Media

23:28 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 00:13 GMT 24.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
In this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
SubscribeGoogle news
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Several explosions were reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, early Thursday morning as air defense systems of the Syrian Arab Army forces engaged hostile targets over the capital city.
The Syrian Arab News Agency and other local outlets have confirmed fighter jet activity and several explosions over Damascus.
Early reports have tied the alleged airstrikes to Israeli forces.
As of 1:32 a.m. local time, the strikes reportedly concluded.
Additional footage reportedly shows different perspectives of SAA air defenses engaging targets early Thursday morning.
Hostile projectiles may have been targeting Zakiyah or Al-Kiswah, two areas in the Syrian Governate of Rif Dimashq, according to initial reports.
The town of Zakiyah was recently targeted by Israeli forces in a nighttime surface-to-suface missile strike approximately one week agao, according to the Syrian government. Although material damage was reported, no injuries or deaths accompanied the alleged Israeli strike.
The strike came hours after Syrian Preside Bashar al-Assad met with Russia's defense minister in Damascus.
Prior to that, approximately four F-16 Israeli fighter jets carried out a guided missile strike against targets near the city of Al-Kiswa, just 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Damascus. One Syrian soldier was killed and another five were injured in the February 9 incident.
According to Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Israeli forces fired at least 10 surface-to-surace missiles from the Golan Heights, targeting SAA defense units.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала