Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
23.02.2022
2022-02-23T08:26+0000
2022-02-23T08:26+0000
2022-02-23T08:26+0000
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the U.S. sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery's killers convicted of hate crimes.
In the first hour, Lee Stranahan played the entire Putin speech on the recognition of Donbass independence.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about the Putin speech, the World Economic forum, and Canada turning fascist. Lee and Jason discussed the American establishment's support for Nazis in Ukraine and President Biden's reactionary speech. Lee and Jason spoke on President Putin's tone in his speech and compared it with President Biden.
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of hate crimes.
In the first hour, Lee Stranahan played the entire Putin speech on the recognition of Donbass independence.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about the Putin speech, the World Economic forum, and Canada turning fascist. Lee and Jason discussed the American establishment's support for Nazis in Ukraine and President Biden's reactionary speech. Lee and Jason spoke on President Putin's tone in his speech and compared it with President Biden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com