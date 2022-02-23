https://sputniknews.com/20220223/special-edition-putin-statement-on-donbass-recognition-1093284403.html

Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition

Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T08:26+0000

2022-02-23T08:26+0000

2022-02-23T08:26+0000

us

the backstory

odessa massacre

donbass

wef

russia

ukraine

covid-19

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093284378_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c27589f02e894a552c3d2e297eddd811.jpg

Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the U.S. sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of hate crimes.

In the first hour, Lee Stranahan played the entire Putin speech on the recognition of Donbass independence.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about the Putin speech, the World Economic forum, and Canada turning fascist. Lee and Jason discussed the American establishment's support for Nazis in Ukraine and President Biden's reactionary speech. Lee and Jason spoke on President Putin's tone in his speech and compared it with President Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

donbass

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, odessa massacre, donbass, wef, russia, ukraine, covid-19, sanctions, аудио, radio