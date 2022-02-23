International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/special-edition-putin-statement-on-donbass-recognition-1093284403.html
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T08:26+0000
2022-02-23T08:26+0000
us
the backstory
odessa massacre
donbass
wef
russia
ukraine
covid-19
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093284378_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c27589f02e894a552c3d2e297eddd811.jpg
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the U.S. sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of hate crimes.
In the first hour, Lee Stranahan played the entire Putin speech on the recognition of Donbass independence.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about the Putin speech, the World Economic forum, and Canada turning fascist. Lee and Jason discussed the American establishment's support for Nazis in Ukraine and President Biden's reactionary speech. Lee and Jason spoke on President Putin's tone in his speech and compared it with President Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093284378_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c6a380955c1bea40f9caf6affa61e1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, odessa massacre, donbass, wef, russia, ukraine, covid-19, sanctions, аудио, radio

Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition

08:26 GMT 23.02.2022
Special Edition: Putin Statement on Donbass Recognition
SubscribeGoogle news
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia, and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers convicted of hate crimes.
In the first hour, Lee Stranahan played the entire Putin speech on the recognition of Donbass independence.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke about the Putin speech, the World Economic forum, and Canada turning fascist. Lee and Jason discussed the American establishment's support for Nazis in Ukraine and President Biden's reactionary speech. Lee and Jason spoke on President Putin's tone in his speech and compared it with President Biden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала