Sir Elton John Gets Fright of His Life As Private Jet Suffers Malfunction

Sir Elton John got the fright of his life after his $90 million private jet suffered a hydraulic failure and was forced to make an emergency landing at Farnborough Private Airport in the English county of Hampshire. According to British daily newspaper, The Sun, which cited anonymous sources, the incident occurred an hour after take-off.As though this were not enough to terrify the musician and his entourage, the pilot couldn’t land the plane because of Storm Franklin that was raging in the United Kingdom.Ambulance crews, firefighters from six stations as well as the airport’s own incident team raced to the runway. According to Thomson, news that the musician was in trouble quickly spread and soon all employees were watching with bated breath as the pilot tried to land the twin-jet Bombardier. The first attempt was unsuccessful and the plane went up into the air again.The pilot managed to land the plane on the third attempt. Despite the stress, Sir Elton John boarded another plane and went to the United States in time for his show.The 74-year-old is now on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which the musician announced in 2018, but was forced to put on ice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month he tested positive for COVID-19, but quickly recovered from the disease. The singer has since played several shows in the United States.

