Shocking! Romania's Famous Football Club Steaua Bucharest Bans Vaccinated Players From Competing

Novak Djokovic may be the most famous sports star to avoid vaccination, but there's no dearth of not getting the jab citing an array of reasons. Now a football... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Gigi Becali, the owner of possibly Romania's most famous football club, Steaua Bucharest, has declared that his team is set to enforce a ban on players who have been jabbed with a COVID-19 vaccine.Becali's reason behind the move may sound surprising to many, because according to him, vaccinated footballers are "powerless" and no longer possess the strength to perform at the highest level of the game in the country."You're going to laugh, but I might be right. Those vaccinated lose their strength. That's something scientific", he said, as per journalist Emanuel Rosu.Becali, who is a wealthy businessman and politician in the Eastern European nation, argued that even his side's biggest rivals in the Romanian league, CFR Cluj and Rapid Bucuresti, have seen their problems escalate after their players got vaccinated.He also claimed that his team's winger Ciprian Deac was struggling, as the coronavirus vaccine doses were having a much severe impact on older footballers. Deac is 36. "Haven't you seen it at CFR? With Rapid, the players seemed to be fainting. They slept on the ground. All vaccinated people lose their strength!" Becali added."I also see mine, the vaccinated ones. It doesn't affect some, but it does affect those who are older. Haven't you seen [Ciprian] Deac? There is no more storm", he concluded.

