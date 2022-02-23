https://sputniknews.com/20220223/russias-fsb-prevents-terrorist-act-in-crimea-arrests-6-who-plotted-to-blow-up-orthodox-church-1093296669.html

Russia's FSB Prevents Terrorist Act in Crimea, Arrests 6 Who Plotted to Blow Up Orthodox Church

The FSB did not identify the names of the terrorists and did not disclose the details of a special operation to detain them, only pledging that relevant... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terrorist act in Crimea, arresting six people who plotted to blow up an Orthodox church there.According to the FSB, the six were "preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of the Orthodox churches in the region in order to intimidate the population".The Federal Security Service also said that in the garage of one of the detainees, components for the manufacture of an explosive device with damaging elements and explosives were seized."Instructions for making the explosives, correspondence containing a discussion of the planned terrorist attack, and correspondence confirming the detainees’ involvement in the propaganda of radical ideology on the internet were found in the extremists' communication means. In addition, symbols of the Right Sector were seized in their homes", the FSB added.

