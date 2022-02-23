https://sputniknews.com/20220223/russian-defense-ministry-tells-uks-wallace-to-learn-history-after-crimean-war-remarks-1093311033.html

Russian Defense Ministry Tells UK's Wallace to Learn History After Crimean War Remarks

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov responded on Wednesday to UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's claims that the United...

Earlier in the day, Wallace, a former Scots Guards officer, said that his regiment "kicked the backside" of Russia in the Crimean War and compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Czar Nicholas I.The spokesman also reminded Wallace of the so-called Charge of the Light Brigade, when the UK light cavalry was massacred by the Russian artillery during the Battle of Balaclava in the Crimean war.On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognising the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with them. Under the new documents, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking entities. The decision followed prompted a wave of criticism from Western countries, including the UK.

