'Relations Have Improved': Ex-PSG Star Tips Kylian Mbappe to Make U-Turn on Real Madrid Transfer

'Relations Have Improved': Ex-PSG Star Tips Kylian Mbappe to Make U-Turn on Real Madrid Transfer

23.02.2022

2022-02-23T13:31+0000

2022-02-23T13:31+0000

2022-02-23T13:31+0000

Kylian Mbappe is set to make a U-turn on his reported transfer to Real Madrid and most likely stay with PSG as relations between the Ligue 1 leaders and the World Cup winner have "improved", former France international Jerome Rothen has declared."There was a 99 percent chance he would leave as of August. Today, however, things have warmed up so much that we've reached a 65 percent chance", the ex-PSG star, who played for the French outfit from 2004 to 2010, added.Mbappe's contract with PSG expires on 30 June and he's free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of France.But despite reports that the Frenchman has already agreed terms with Real, his status has remained uncertain, especially after he declined two new contract extension offers from his current employers.This uncertainty seemed to have gathered pace after his magnificent goal powered PSG to a 1-0 victory over the 13-time European Champions in the first leg of their Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.Even Rothen agreed with this theory as he emphasised that the departure of Carlo Ancelotti's side from the Champions League could play a key role in the 23-year-old footballer's decision about whether to stick with PSG or move to Spain."In the exchanges that I was able to have, I found out that qualification against Real Madrid could change things positively for PSG", Rothen concluded.The second Champions League tie between Mauricio Pochettino's men and Real Madrid will be played in the Spanish capital on 9 March.

