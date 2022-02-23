https://sputniknews.com/20220223/oscars-2022-major-academy-awards-categories-to-not-air-live-1093289752.html

Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards Categories to Not Air Live

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

AcademyAwards President David Rubin on Wednesday issued a statement stating that eight awards categories will not be presented live. Instead, they will be handed out off-air an hour before the live broadcast begins.These award categories include documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from the film community and their network partner, the organisers took this step in order to make the Academy Awards more streamlined and television-friendly to increase viewer engagement."This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience", Rubin said.Disappointed netizens took to the comments section of the post, slamming the organisers' decision. One Twitter user commented, "It's just unfathomable that the academy wants to cut editing, production design, and score, among others, just to make time for more unfunny jokes from (Oscar host, comedian) Amy Schumer. What an insult to the skilled technicians and craftspersons working on these films".Another wrote, "Here's an idea, David Rubin: Cut the 'comedy' and the musical numbers. Hand out the awards, one after the other, & give the winners their well-deserved spotlights. The TV audience should not be more important than your own organization's divisions"."Sorry editing. We gotta edit you out of there so we can make more room for *checks notes* comedy", replied a third.

