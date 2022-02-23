International
Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards Categories to Not Air Live
Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards Categories to Not Air Live
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
AcademyAwards President David Rubin on Wednesday issued a statement stating that eight awards categories will not be presented live. Instead, they will be handed out off-air an hour before the live broadcast begins.These award categories include documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from the film community and their network partner, the organisers took this step in order to make the Academy Awards more streamlined and television-friendly to increase viewer engagement."This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience", Rubin said.Disappointed netizens took to the comments section of the post, slamming the organisers' decision. One Twitter user commented, "It's just unfathomable that the academy wants to cut editing, production design, and score, among others, just to make time for more unfunny jokes from (Oscar host, comedian) Amy Schumer. What an insult to the skilled technicians and craftspersons working on these films".Another wrote, "Here's an idea, David Rubin: Cut the 'comedy' and the musical numbers. Hand out the awards, one after the other, &amp; give the winners their well-deserved spotlights. The TV audience should not be more important than your own organization's divisions"."Sorry editing. We gotta edit you out of there so we can make more room for *checks notes* comedy", replied a third.
Oscars 2022: Major Academy Awards Categories to Not Air Live

05:56 GMT 23.02.2022
In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 an Oscars statue is displayed on the red carpet area on the eve of the 92nd Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. - Next month's Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet.
In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 an Oscars statue is displayed on the red carpet area on the eve of the 92nd Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. - Next month's Oscars will include a new fan favorite prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARK RALSTON
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2022 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
AcademyAwards President David Rubin on Wednesday issued a statement stating that eight awards categories will not be presented live. Instead, they will be handed out off-air an hour before the live broadcast begins.

"Those categories will not be presented in the pre-show nor on the red carpet, instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theatre will begin one hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast will begin", Rubin said. "Those presentations will then be edited by our creative and production teams and will be folded seamlessly into the live televised show".

These award categories include documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.
After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from the film community and their network partner, the organisers took this step in order to make the Academy Awards more streamlined and television-friendly to increase viewer engagement.
"This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience", Rubin said.
Disappointed netizens took to the comments section of the post, slamming the organisers' decision.
One Twitter user commented, "It's just unfathomable that the academy wants to cut editing, production design, and score, among others, just to make time for more unfunny jokes from (Oscar host, comedian) Amy Schumer. What an insult to the skilled technicians and craftspersons working on these films".
Another wrote, "Here's an idea, David Rubin: Cut the 'comedy' and the musical numbers. Hand out the awards, one after the other, & give the winners their well-deserved spotlights. The TV audience should not be more important than your own organization's divisions".
"Sorry editing. We gotta edit you out of there so we can make more room for *checks notes* comedy", replied a third.
