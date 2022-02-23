https://sputniknews.com/20220223/moscow-vows-strong-response-to-us-sanctions-that-will-be-sensitive-for-washington-1093303721.html
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful For Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful For Washington
The US introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T13:05+0000
2022-02-23T13:05+0000
2022-02-23T13:28+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Moscow also stressed that the American sanctions policy is counterproductive, but that it has also become a reflex for Washington.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful For Washington
13:05 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 23.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The US introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Donbass.
"There should be no doubts - the sanctions will result in a strong response, not necessarily symmetric, but well-calculated and painful for the American side", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Moscow also stressed that the American sanctions policy is counterproductive, but that it has also become a reflex for Washington.
"Russia has proved that, despite all the costs, we are able to minimise the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure can't affect our determination to defend our interests", the statement read, noting that this round of anti-Russian sanctions (101st) will not achieve its goal.