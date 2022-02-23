https://sputniknews.com/20220223/legal-meth-in-australia-victorian-lawmaker-calls-for-decriminalising-hard-drugs-1093295435.html

Legal Meth in Australia? Victorian Lawmaker Calls for Decriminalising Hard Drugs

Victorian MP Fiona Patten's bill stipulates that a drug user will be required to wrap up a rehabilitation programme within 12 months instead of being given a... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Punishment for drug users is seen as one of the ways to tackle substance addiction, but it appears that a lawmaker from the southern Australian state of Victoria knows better. Fiona Patten did not think twice before calling for the decriminalisation of hard drugs in her state.Patten claimed that authorities in Victoria should stop perceiving drug use as a criminal problem and instead focus on tackling the issue as a health concern.If passed, the bill would decriminalise the possession of small quantities of such drugs as cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamines.Under the document, an offender would be given 12 months to complete a reform programme, which stipulates drug users being sent to a rehabilitation facility or given community service rather than being given a fine or jail time.Patten's parliamentary address comes after she alleged that early intervention by the authorities may be of help to most drug users.She was apparently referring to Croatia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and several American states, which have already decriminalised some illicit drugs.Right now, the possession and use of a small quantity of cannabis is decriminalised in the state of South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and the country's Northern Territory.

