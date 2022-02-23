https://sputniknews.com/20220223/lavrov-guterres-turned-out-to-be-subject-of-pressure-from-west-regarding-situation-in-ukraine-1093295185.html
Lavrov: Guterres Turned Out to Be Subject of Pressure From West Regarding Situation in Ukraine
According to the Russian foreign minister, the UN secretary general made statements about the Ukrainian conflict that are at odds with his status. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that UN chief Antonio Guterres "turned out to be subject to pressure from the West and recently made several statements about what is happening in eastern Ukraine that are at odds with his status and his powers under the UN Charter".The diplomat also noted that the secretary general has never spoken up in support of the Minsk agreements.
