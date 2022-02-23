International
Lavrov: Guterres Turned Out to Be Subject of Pressure From West Regarding Situation in Ukraine
According to the Russian foreign minister, the UN secretary general made statements about the Ukrainian conflict that are at odds with his status. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
sergei lavrov
russia
ukraine
donbass
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that UN chief Antonio Guterres "turned out to be subject to pressure from the West and recently made several statements about what is happening in eastern Ukraine that are at odds with his status and his powers under the UN Charter".The diplomat also noted that the secretary general has never spoken up in support of the Minsk agreements.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
News
sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, donbass

Lavrov: Guterres Turned Out to Be Subject of Pressure From West Regarding Situation in Ukraine

08:48 GMT 23.02.2022
According to the Russian foreign minister, the UN secretary general made statements about the Ukrainian conflict that are at odds with his status.
