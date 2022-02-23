https://sputniknews.com/20220223/las-vegas-police-find-4-year-old-boy-dead-inside-freezer-after-sister-brings-note-to-teacher-1093313288.html
The elementary school teacher received the note at approximately 8:00 a.m., local time. Police stopped Brandon Toseland’s car at around 10:00 a.m. The 35-year-old male shared the residence with his girlfriend and her two children. Toseland is not the father of either child.Once Toseland was in police custody, authorities executed a search warrant on the residence where they discovered the body of a deceased child in a refrigerator located in the garage.According to authorities, the mother said she had not seen her son since December 11, 2021, and that her boyfriend had held her against her will at the house and barred her from going into the garage. She described months of physical abuse.According to court records, Toseland was charged with two counts of kidnapping and is expected to face murder charges at his arraignment.Police are also investigating whether the mother may have been involved in the death of the child.
Police in Las Vegas are investigating a potential homicide case after a 4-year-old boy was found dead in a refrigerator. Law enforcement were tipped off to the incident when a young girl brought a note written by her mother to her teacher pleading to be rescued from an abusive boyfriend and to determine the whereabouts of her son.
The elementary school teacher received the note at approximately 8:00 a.m., local time. Police stopped Brandon Toseland’s car at around 10:00 a.m. The 35-year-old male shared the residence with his girlfriend and her two children. Toseland is not the father of either child.
Once Toseland was in police custody, authorities executed a search warrant on the residence where they discovered the body of a deceased child in a refrigerator located in the garage.
According to authorities
, the mother said she had not seen her son since December 11, 2021, and that her boyfriend had held her against her will at the house and barred her from going into the garage. She described months of physical abuse.
According to court records, Toseland was charged with two counts of kidnapping and is expected to face murder charges at his arraignment.
Police are also investigating whether the mother may have been involved in the death of the child.