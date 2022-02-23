https://sputniknews.com/20220223/las-vegas-police-find-4-year-old-boy-dead-inside-freezer-after-sister-brings-note-to-teacher-1093313288.html

Las Vegas Police Find 4-Year-Old Boy Dead Inside Freezer After Sister Brings Note to Teacher

Las Vegas Police Find 4-Year-Old Boy Dead Inside Freezer After Sister Brings Note to Teacher

Police in Las Vegas are investigating a potential homicide case after a 4-year-old boy was found dead in a refrigerator. Law enforcement were tipped off to the... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T21:38+0000

2022-02-23T21:38+0000

2022-02-23T21:38+0000

murder

las vegas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:277:1920:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd5d13eb4455a73ea0d55598d366e4a.jpg

The elementary school teacher received the note at approximately 8:00 a.m., local time. Police stopped Brandon Toseland’s car at around 10:00 a.m. The 35-year-old male shared the residence with his girlfriend and her two children. Toseland is not the father of either child.Once Toseland was in police custody, authorities executed a search warrant on the residence where they discovered the body of a deceased child in a refrigerator located in the garage.According to authorities, the mother said she had not seen her son since December 11, 2021, and that her boyfriend had held her against her will at the house and barred her from going into the garage. She described months of physical abuse.According to court records, Toseland was charged with two counts of kidnapping and is expected to face murder charges at his arraignment.Police are also investigating whether the mother may have been involved in the death of the child.

las vegas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

murder, las vegas