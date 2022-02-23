https://sputniknews.com/20220223/kanye-west-takes-dig-at-pete-davidson-kim-kardashian-and-vp-harris-at-donda-2-listening-party-1093308576.html

Kanye West Takes Dig at Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and VP Harris at Donda 2 Listening Party

The musician’s eleventh album named after his later mother features a plethora of starry guests, including 15-time Grammy winner singer Alicia Keys, the Weeknd, rappers Travis Scott, Vory and Soulja Boy.

"What’s a presentation of an album if you don’t take a dig at your estranged wife, her new boyfriend and the vice president of the United States?" singer Kanye West apparently thought. The 22-time Grammy winner held a listening party for his latest album Donda 2, during which he mocked the said individuals.West appeared at LoanDepot Park Stadium in Miami along with musicians who performed on his album. The stage was designed to resemble the rapper’s childhood home, something which fans of the artist had already seen during the listening events for the first part of the album. In the song Eazy, West rapped: "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".In the following song "Security", West seemingly attacked Kim Kardashian over her purported refusal to allow him to see their four kids. "Never stand between a man and his kids", the artist rapped. Last month, West accused his estranged spouse of antagonising him and kidnapping their eldest daughter, North. In her turn, the reality TV star accused the musician of controlling and manipulating their divorce.Kardashian is mentioned in several other songs. In particular, in the song Sci-Fi, which features part of her monologue on Saturday Night Live. "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America", Kardashian said. Her monologue in the song is cut off just before the reality TV star said that she divorced West because of his personality.West also sampled a conversation Kamala Harris had with Joe Biden after the latter won the 2020 presidential election. "We did it. We did it, Joe", Harris can be heard saying in the song "Louis Bags". In the track, West also pays tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh, who worked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton.The second part of Donda features performances of many starry guests, including Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Vory, and Soulja Boy. However, unlike his previous albums, this one will only be available on a listening device released by West himself. Stem Player, which costs $200, allows users to remix all songs on the album using the vocal, bass, and drum parts, along with effects and other controls.West claimed that he had made over $2.2 million in 24 hours since he made an announcement about the album's release on his listening device. The musician said he decided to part ways with music streaming networks like iTunes or Spotify because artists had been "hurt" by those platforms.

