https://sputniknews.com/20220223/israel-strikes-syrias-quneitra-province-material-damages-reported---state-media-1093285665.html

Israel Strikes Syria's Quneitra Province, Material Damages Reported - State Media

Israel Strikes Syria's Quneitra Province, Material Damages Reported - State Media

Material damage has been reported in the vicinity of the southwestern Syrian governate of Quneitra, following the launch of several hostile projectiles from... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T00:52+0000

2022-02-23T00:52+0000

2022-02-23T01:18+0000

syria

syrian arab news agency (sana)

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101330/00/1013300082_0:230:2208:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_565f261f374a4baa6f43856115ed239b.jpg

Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency detailed in a translated post that Israeli forces were behind a number of surface-to-surface missiles that caused material losses in the Quneitra province around 12:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Israeli officials have yet to confirm responsibility for the reported incident. Per early reports, damaged sites include an unspecified building and an observation post near the Quneitra Governorate village of Ruwaihinah. No deaths or injuries have been reported in relation to the strike.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

syria, syrian arab news agency (sana), israel