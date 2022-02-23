https://sputniknews.com/20220223/israel-strikes-syrias-quneitra-province-material-damages-reported---state-media-1093285665.html
Israel Strikes Syria's Quneitra Province, Material Damages Reported - State Media
Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency detailed in a translated post that Israeli forces were behind a number of surface-to-surface missiles that caused material losses in the Quneitra province around 12:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Israeli officials have yet to confirm responsibility for the reported incident. Per early reports, damaged sites include an unspecified building and an observation post near the Quneitra Governorate village of Ruwaihinah. No deaths or injuries have been reported in relation to the strike.
Material damage has been reported in the vicinity of the southwestern Syrian governate of Quneitra, following the launch of several hostile projectiles from the Golan Heights.
Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency detailed in a translated post
that Israeli forces were behind a number of surface-to-surface missiles that caused material losses in the Quneitra province around 12:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
Israeli officials have yet to confirm responsibility for the reported incident.
Per early reports
, damaged sites include an unspecified building and an observation post near the Quneitra Governorate village of Ruwaihinah.
No deaths or injuries have been reported in relation to the strike.