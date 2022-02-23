https://sputniknews.com/20220223/imf-starts-second-review-of-cooperation-programme-with-ukraine-1093297731.html
IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine
IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine
10:36 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 23.02.2022)
KIEV (Sputnik) - The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation programme with Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Wednesday.
"The IMF mission, headed by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, begins discussions today with the Ukrainian authorities on the second revision of the IMF-supported programme. Mission meetings will be held online", Stepanyan said as quoted by the press service.
In November, the IMF approved an extension of the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Ukraine to the end of June 2022 as well as a rephasing of programme disbursements.
In June 2020, the highest decision-making body of the IMF, the Board of Governors, approved a new cooperation programme for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new plan. The country has already received two tranches worth about $2.8 billion.