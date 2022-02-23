International
Live From Camp in Rostov Region of Russia, Where People Were Evacuated From Donbass
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/imf-starts-second-review-of-cooperation-programme-with-ukraine-1093297731.html
IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine
IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine
KIEV (Sputnik) - The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation programme with... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104619/36/1046193683_0:188:3500:2157_1920x0_80_0_0_1eefba42964817b07c98e242800647a5.jpg
In November, the IMF approved an extension of the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Ukraine to the end of June 2022 as well as a rephasing of programme disbursements.In June 2020, the highest decision-making body of the IMF, the Board of Governors, approved a new cooperation programme for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new plan. The country has already received two tranches worth about $2.8 billion.
imf, ukraine

IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine

23.02.2022
© REUTERS / Yuri GripasThe International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
KIEV (Sputnik) - The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation programme with Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Wednesday.

"The IMF mission, headed by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, begins discussions today with the Ukrainian authorities on the second revision of the IMF-supported programme. Mission meetings will be held online", Stepanyan said as quoted by the press service.

In November, the IMF approved an extension of the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Ukraine to the end of June 2022 as well as a rephasing of programme disbursements.
In June 2020, the highest decision-making body of the IMF, the Board of Governors, approved a new cooperation programme for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new plan. The country has already received two tranches worth about $2.8 billion.
