https://sputniknews.com/20220223/imf-starts-second-review-of-cooperation-programme-with-ukraine-1093297731.html

IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine

IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Programme With Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) - The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation programme with... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T10:36+0000

2022-02-23T10:36+0000

2022-02-23T10:37+0000

imf

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104619/36/1046193683_0:188:3500:2157_1920x0_80_0_0_1eefba42964817b07c98e242800647a5.jpg

In November, the IMF approved an extension of the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Ukraine to the end of June 2022 as well as a rephasing of programme disbursements.In June 2020, the highest decision-making body of the IMF, the Board of Governors, approved a new cooperation programme for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new plan. The country has already received two tranches worth about $2.8 billion.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

imf, ukraine