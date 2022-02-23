Hollywood Unlocked Claims That 'Queen Elizabeth Dead' Denied

International
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, had cancelled planned virtual engagements...
Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords has rejected a shocking claim by the website Hollywood Unlocked that Queen Elizabeth II is dead as "false".Okewale's statement followed unsubstantiated claims by Hollywood Unlocked, which reported that "it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died".The website then went further and referred to "sources close to the Royal Kingdom", who "exclusively" notified Hollywood Unlocked that the Queen "has passed away". According to those "sources", the monarch "was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead".Most netizens immediately took a swipe at the Hollywood Unlocked report, posting sarcastic tweets and suggesting that the website is "about to get sued".They were echoed by another who wrote, saying they are "finished" because the only source telling them "the Queen is dead" is Hollywood Unlocked."The fact Hollywood Unlocked is reporting the Queen is dead and people actually believe it. Jesus Christ , no hope for humanity", one more netizen noted.All this was preceded by Buckingham Palace saying in a statement on Tuesday that the Queen had cancelled planned virtual engagements because she was experiencing mild, cold-like coronavirus symptoms. According to a palace spokesperson, the monarch "has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties".Hollywood Unlocked's report about the Queen's supposed death is the latest in a series to have emerged on Twitter and WhatsApp groups over the past several years.
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
05:31 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 05:35 GMT 23.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, had cancelled planned virtual engagements as she was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.
Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords has rejected a shocking claim by the website Hollywood Unlocked that Queen Elizabeth II is dead as "false".

He said that "there is no credible source that verifies" the website's allegations.

Okewale's statement followed unsubstantiated claims by Hollywood Unlocked, which reported that "it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died".
The website then went further and referred to "sources close to the Royal Kingdom", who "exclusively" notified Hollywood Unlocked that the Queen "has passed away". According to those "sources", the monarch "was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead".
Most netizens immediately took a swipe at the Hollywood Unlocked report, posting sarcastic tweets and suggesting that the website is "about to get sued".
"Hollywood Unlocked saying the queen is dead. source: close to the royal kingdom a.k.a. trust me bro", one user tweeted.
They were echoed by another who wrote, saying they are "finished" because the only source telling them "the Queen is dead" is Hollywood Unlocked.
"The fact Hollywood Unlocked is reporting the Queen is dead and people actually believe it. Jesus Christ , no hope for humanity", one more netizen noted.

The website's founder and CEO Jason Lee reacted by asserting that his news outlet doesn't "post lies" and that he "always" stands by his sources. "Waiting for an official statement from the palace", the Hollywood Unlocked CEO tweeted.

All this was preceded by Buckingham Palace saying in a statement on Tuesday that the Queen had cancelled planned virtual engagements because she was experiencing mild, cold-like coronavirus symptoms. According to a palace spokesperson, the monarch "has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties".
Hollywood Unlocked's report about the Queen's supposed death is the latest in a series to have emerged on Twitter and WhatsApp groups over the past several years.
