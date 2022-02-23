International
Getting the Vibes: Elon Musk Spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 Big Live Event - Video
Getting the Vibes: Elon Musk Spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 Big Live Event - Video
Kanye West (also known as Ye) previously said that his new album is not going to be released on Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube. Instead, the eccentric rap star... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
Elon Musk was spotted at Kanye West's "Donda 2" event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The billionaire came to see the big live show, which featured not only Kanye West, but a batch of other stars, including Marilyn Manson, Pusha-T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, and Alicia Keys. The performance also featured posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion on one of the songs."Donda 2" is West's sequel to his album "Donda", released in August 2021. The album was named after Kanye's mother Donda West, who passed back in 2007.According to a now-deleted post by the rapper, he has already raked in over $2.2 million in purchases of "Donda 2" from his very own Stem Player.
elon musk, kanye west

Getting the Vibes: Elon Musk Spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 Big Live Event - Video

06:26 GMT 23.02.2022
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kanye West (also known as Ye) previously said that his new album is not going to be released on Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube. Instead, the eccentric rap star will only be streaming on his own platform, "the Stem Player", proclaiming it is time to "free music from this oppressive system".
Elon Musk was spotted at Kanye West's "Donda 2" event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The billionaire came to see the big live show, which featured not only Kanye West, but a batch of other stars, including Marilyn Manson, Pusha-T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, and Alicia Keys. The performance also featured posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion on one of the songs.
"Donda 2" is West's sequel to his album "Donda", released in August 2021. The album was named after Kanye's mother Donda West, who passed back in 2007.
According to a now-deleted post by the rapper, he has already raked in over $2.2 million in purchases of "Donda 2" from his very own Stem Player.

"To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player the album would have had to stream 500 million times. We did more revenue on stem player, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming", he stated.

