Getting the Vibes: Elon Musk Spotted at Kanye West's Donda 2 Big Live Event - Video

Kanye West (also known as Ye) previously said that his new album is not going to be released on Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube. Instead, the eccentric rap star... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Elon Musk was spotted at Kanye West's "Donda 2" event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The billionaire came to see the big live show, which featured not only Kanye West, but a batch of other stars, including Marilyn Manson, Pusha-T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, and Alicia Keys. The performance also featured posthumous vocals from XXXTentacion on one of the songs."Donda 2" is West's sequel to his album "Donda", released in August 2021. The album was named after Kanye's mother Donda West, who passed back in 2007.According to a now-deleted post by the rapper, he has already raked in over $2.2 million in purchases of "Donda 2" from his very own Stem Player.

