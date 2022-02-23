https://sputniknews.com/20220223/german-economy-minister-says-country-may-completely-abandon-russian-gas-1093307187.html

German Economy Minister Says Country May Completely Abandon Russian Gas

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany may completely abandon the consumption of Russian gas, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said on... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz instructed the country's economy ministry on Tuesday to take a "necessary administrative step" in order to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The measure followed Russia's recognition of the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in eastern Ukraine.The minister added that Germany's economic relations with Russia had seen other crises and there was no place for speculation.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of relations along the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

