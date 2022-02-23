https://sputniknews.com/20220223/ethiopias-abiy-says-will-not-rule-out-possibility-of-negotiation-with-tplf-1093316352.html

Ethiopia’s Abiy Says Will Not ‘Rule Out Possibility’ of Negotiation With TPLF

Ethiopia's Abiy Says Will Not 'Rule Out Possibility' of Negotiation With TPLF

A key requirement for peace as laid out by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to recognize the legitimacy... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking before the Ethiopian parliament on Tuesday, Abiy said that talks with the TPLF to end the 15-month-long armed conflict were still possible, despite its designation as a terrorist group.“Negotiation is the upcoming all-inclusive national consultation. The Commissioners of the newly constituted National Dialogue Commission have simply been given the task of coming up with proposals; the Ethiopian people will make the final decisions,” he added.Abiy also addressed the recent pardoning of several political prisoners, saying they had been released “for three reasons: to bring lasting peace, taking into consideration the overall situation of the prisoners, and to consolidate our victory.”The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for 27 years before Abiy came to power in 2018 and set about reorganizing Ethiopian politics to reduce the party’s domineering position. In response, the group rebelled, attacking Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) in the northern Tigray state in November 2020. The 15-month-long war has created a massive humanitarian crisis that is parallel to a climate change-driven drought across the Horn of Africa, and large parts of neighboring Amhara and Afar states were destroyed, pillaged, looted, or otherwise brutalized by a TPLF occupation that ended in December.Most recently, the TPLF launched a new attack into Afar, which locals say is aimed at Eritrean refugees and not an alleged Eritrean-backed militia. A refugee camp came under attack by unknown gunmen in a TPLF-controlled part of Afar earlier this month, according to the UN High Commissioner on Refugees.The terms for peace laid out by Abiy in November included the TPLF withdrawing from Amhara and Afar, ceasing its attacks on Ethiopian and Eritrean forces, and recognizing Abiy’s government as the legitimate government of all of Ethiopia. However, since its pullback, the TPLF has appealed to the United Nations for help in maintaining a ceasefire and other measures, such as humanitarian aid, but refused any similar appeal to Addis Ababa.The Federal Parliamentary Assembly, Ethiopia’s parliament, announced on Monday the appointment of the 11-member commission from more than 600 candidates. It has been tasked with presenting proposals for ending the conflict with the TPLF, as well as simmering tensions with other ethnic groups in the country. The OLF-Shene, a split of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) that refused a 2018 peace deal, supports the TPLF and is accused of carrying out attacks against Amhara civilians and Amhara Special Forces.

