https://sputniknews.com/20220223/dpr-head-says-ukrainian-army-may-launch-offensive-at-any-minute-1093301119.html

DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute

DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute

Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reported numerous incidents of Ukrainian forces continuing to shell buildings, infrastructure... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T11:59+0000

2022-02-23T11:59+0000

2022-02-23T12:31+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093301119.jpg?1645619495

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has warned of a possible offensive by the Ukrainian Army in the near future.According to him, the number of attacks by the Ukrainian security forces has increased since Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent nations.The DPR head separately underscored that "at the moment, there are no Russian troops" in the Donbass republic.He added that "the documents that we [the DPR] have signed allow us to apply for such assistance" from Russia.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine