DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute
DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute
Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reported numerous incidents of Ukrainian forces continuing to shell buildings, infrastructure... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has warned of a possible offensive by the Ukrainian Army in the near future.According to him, the number of attacks by the Ukrainian security forces has increased since Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent nations.The DPR head separately underscored that "at the moment, there are no Russian troops" in the Donbass republic.He added that "the documents that we [the DPR] have signed allow us to apply for such assistance" from Russia.
DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute
11:59 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 23.02.2022)
Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reported numerous incidents of Ukrainian forces continuing to shell buildings, infrastructure, and positions of the republics' militias, leading to civilian casualties.
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has warned of a possible offensive by the Ukrainian Army in the near future.
"The enemy is aggressive. At any moment, Ukraine could stage an offensive", Pushilin told reporters on Wednesday.
According to him, the number of attacks by the Ukrainian security forces has increased since Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent nations.
The DPR head separately underscored that "at the moment, there are no Russian troops" in the Donbass republic.
""And before these events, all international observers, including those from the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe] itself, were looking for Russian troops here, but to no avail. As for the future, is it possible for Russian troops to be here? Maybe. When and under what circumstances? The situation will show how it will develop on the part of Ukraine", Pushilin stated.
He added that "the documents that we [the DPR] have signed allow us to apply for such assistance" from Russia.