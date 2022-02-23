https://sputniknews.com/20220223/does-quality-of-sleep-really-depend-on-the-time-we-go-to-bed-1093296515.html

Does Quality of Sleep Really Depend on The Time We Go to Bed?

Does Quality of Sleep Really Depend on The Time We Go to Bed?

There are many theories about the ideal time to venture off to the Land of Nod - for example, "Early to bed, early to rise, Makes a man healthy, wealthy and... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T11:29+0000

2022-02-23T11:29+0000

2022-02-23T11:29+0000

tech

health

sleep

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107640/52/1076405293_0:199:1921:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_f8041a57c0546596a6ade1d8b2f01f99.jpg

In fact, how you sleep has nothing to do with the time you go to bed, according to a recent interview with leading insomnia expert, Roman Buzunov, and neurologist-somnologist, Elena Tsareva.Buzunov, who is honored doctor of the Russian Federation, and head of the Sleep Medicine Centre at the Rehabilitation Clinic in Khamovniki, said that the biggest misconception is that you will enjoy a healthy night's sleep if you go to bed before 10pm or midnight. He said this is not necessary and you can go to bed at any time. The secret, he added, is to “deceive” your brain by being in a light space which gradually becomes dimmer, creating the sense of evening. The danger to the body, according to the doctor, is when there is no clear sleeping schedule. “The body does not understand when and which hormone it should produce. It is important to get up and go to bed at approximately the same time. Also, if a person gets up at 6am on the weekdays and at noon on the weekend, that person is getting enough sleep, but time zones have been shifted, and on Monday night the person will need to go to bed earlier to compensate,” the doctor said. Buzunov, author of How to Overcome Insomnia: Healthy Sleep in Six Weeks, emphasised that the body needs a day to adapt for every hour's difference. His colleague, neurologist-somnologist Elena Tsareva, said that there is a golden period before bedtime. “This is two hours in which you need to remove everything that interferes. As a rule, we mean 'everything' - the light, which reduces the level of melatonin, especially the white and blue spectrum - food, hard physical exercise and unpleasant emotions. They can influence sleep and its content, the research indicates,” the doctor explained.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

tech, health, sleep