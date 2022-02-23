Danish Embassy in Delhi Illuminates in Tricolour to Celebrate 75 Years of India’s Independence

https://sputniknews.com/20220223/danish-embassy-in-delhi-illuminates-in-tricolour-to-celebrate-75-years-of-indias-independence-1093294942.html

To celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence, the Danish Embassy in the country’s capital city of Delhi has lit up its building in tricolour - symbolising the Indian national flag.In a tweet on late Tuesday evening, the embassy shared a photo of its building illuminated in colours of the Indian flag, saying it will remain like this till coming Sunday, 27 February.As part of the Indian government's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence from Britain, the Danish Embassy has decided to host a competition for students.“The Embassy of Denmark is hosting a competition for all Indian students in celebration of India at 75, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. [...] Through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements”, the embassy said in a detailed Instagram post.The embassy also highlighted the relationship between India and Denmark as the social media post read: “Historically, India and Denmark have 400-year-old relations..."."Today, India and Denmark are united by their unique cooperative agreement, the Green Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to working together to bring green and sustainable solutions to tackle climate change”, it added. The contest involves Indian students sharing “the coolest Danish green solution” they have heard about.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March 2021, inaugurated “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” in Gujarat state to formally kick-start the grand commemorations of the country gaining freedom over seven decades ago. The drive is aimed at celebrating 75 years of a progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, and its magnificent culture and achievements.

