Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests

Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests

The House of Commons, Canada's lower chamber, passed a motion on Monday in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked last week to quell... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T21:19+0000

2022-02-23T21:19+0000

2022-02-23T21:46+0000

canada

justin trudeau

national emergencies act

protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government has moved to lift the Emergencies Act, as the "situation is no longer an emergency." He went on to assert that law enforcement officials are equipped and prepared to deal with those "engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities." The act, passed in 1988 and never used until this month, grants the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly, movement, as well as the use of particular property. The legislation allowed Trudeau's government to declare areas around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, as 'no-protest' zones, effectively prohibiting 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from congregating in the vicinity.

