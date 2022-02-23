https://sputniknews.com/20220223/canadas-trudeau-revokes-emergencies-act-says-existing-laws-sufficient-to-handle-protests-1093313205.html
Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests
Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests
The House of Commons, Canada's lower chamber, passed a motion on Monday in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked last week to quell... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T21:19+0000
2022-02-23T21:19+0000
2022-02-23T21:46+0000
canada
justin trudeau
national emergencies act
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government has moved to lift the Emergencies Act, as the "situation is no longer an emergency." He went on to assert that law enforcement officials are equipped and prepared to deal with those "engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities." The act, passed in 1988 and never used until this month, grants the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly, movement, as well as the use of particular property. The legislation allowed Trudeau's government to declare areas around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, as 'no-protest' zones, effectively prohibiting 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from congregating in the vicinity.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, justin trudeau, national emergencies act, protests
Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests
21:19 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 23.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The House of Commons, Canada's lower chamber, passed a motion on Monday in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked last week to quell the ongoing trucker convoy blockade and related COVID-19 vaccine mandate protests around the country. The Senate had only debated the matter.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government has moved to lift the Emergencies Act, as the "situation is no longer an emergency."
"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau added. "Of course, we will continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities."
He went on to assert that law enforcement officials are equipped and prepared to deal with those "engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities."
The act, passed in 1988 and never used until this month, grants the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly, movement, as well as the use of particular property.
The legislation allowed Trudeau's government to declare areas around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, as 'no-protest' zones, effectively prohibiting 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from congregating in the vicinity.