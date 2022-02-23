International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/canadas-trudeau-revokes-emergencies-act-says-existing-laws-sufficient-to-handle-protests-1093313205.html
Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests
Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests
The House of Commons, Canada's lower chamber, passed a motion on Monday in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked last week to quell... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T21:19+0000
2022-02-23T21:46+0000
canada
justin trudeau
national emergencies act
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government has moved to lift the Emergencies Act, as the "situation is no longer an emergency." He went on to assert that law enforcement officials are equipped and prepared to deal with those "engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities." The act, passed in 1988 and never used until this month, grants the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly, movement, as well as the use of particular property. The legislation allowed Trudeau's government to declare areas around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, as 'no-protest' zones, effectively prohibiting 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from congregating in the vicinity.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, justin trudeau, national emergencies act, protests

Canada's Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Says Existing Laws Sufficient to Handle Protests

21:19 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 23.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
The House of Commons, Canada's lower chamber, passed a motion on Monday in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked last week to quell the ongoing trucker convoy blockade and related COVID-19 vaccine mandate protests around the country. The Senate had only debated the matter.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that his government has moved to lift the Emergencies Act, as the "situation is no longer an emergency."

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau added. "Of course, we will continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities."

He went on to assert that law enforcement officials are equipped and prepared to deal with those "engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities."
The act, passed in 1988 and never used until this month, grants the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly, movement, as well as the use of particular property.
The legislation allowed Trudeau's government to declare areas around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, as 'no-protest' zones, effectively prohibiting 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from congregating in the vicinity.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала