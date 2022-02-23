International
BREAKING: DPR Head Says Ukrainian Army May Launch Offensive at Any Minute
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/boris-johnson-holds-qa-session-in-house-of-commons-after-announcing-sanctions-on-russia-1093298400.html
Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia
Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia
Johnson previously claimed that Putin has "violated Ukrainian sovereignty by sending troops in" and said that the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom will... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T11:57+0000
2022-02-23T11:57+0000
russia
uk
ukraine
boris johnson
uk house of commons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093300652_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_529b007599592818eefd88b2bec87e3b.jpg
Sputnik is live from London where British PM Boris Johnson attends a Q&amp;A session in parliament. The head of the cabinet is addressing MPs after the UK announced sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, targeting five Russian banks and three "high net worth individuals".The step came after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Donbass, and stated that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to stop the eight-year-long bloodshed in the region.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia
Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia
2022-02-23T11:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093300652_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4526e7ad12026122c44932d684ae0dac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, uk, ukraine, boris johnson, uk house of commons, видео

Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia

11:57 GMT 23.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Johnson previously claimed that Putin has "violated Ukrainian sovereignty by sending troops in" and said that the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom will "hit Russia very hard".
Sputnik is live from London where British PM Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session in parliament. The head of the cabinet is addressing MPs after the UK announced sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, targeting five Russian banks and three "high net worth individuals".
The step came after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Donbass, and stated that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to stop the eight-year-long bloodshed in the region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала