Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons After Announcing Sanctions on Russia
Johnson previously claimed that Putin has "violated Ukrainian sovereignty by sending troops in" and said that the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom will...
Sputnik is live from London where British PM Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session in parliament. The head of the cabinet is addressing MPs after the UK announced sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, targeting five Russian banks and three "high net worth individuals".The step came after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Donbass, and stated that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to stop the eight-year-long bloodshed in the region.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Johnson previously claimed that Putin has "violated Ukrainian sovereignty by sending troops in" and said that the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom will "hit Russia very hard".
Sputnik is live from London where British PM Boris Johnson attends a Q&A session in parliament. The head of the cabinet is addressing MPs after the UK announced sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, targeting five Russian banks and three "high net worth individuals".
The step came after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in Donbass, and stated that Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to stop the eight-year-long bloodshed in the region.
