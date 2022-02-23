Biden's Decision on $3.5Bln Afghan Funds Could Compound Economic, Monetary Crisis

https://sputniknews.com/20220223/bidens-decision-on-35bln-afghan-funds-could-compound-economic-monetary-crisis-1093292557.html

Foreign currency assets belonging to the Afghan central bank — known as Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) — are under scrutiny as the Afghan government dissolved in August and the Taliban* immediately claimed a right to the money after the takeover. Out of the DAB's $9.1 billion official foreign currency reserves, about $7 billion are kept by US financial institutions in New York and are unavailable for withdrawal.More than six months after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, the Biden administration announced its decision on how to handle the $7 billion funds of DAB.However, instead of drafting a detailed plan to ensure ordinary Afghans can benefit from the assets, the Biden administration decided to split the $7 billion and reallocate half of the amount to family members of 9/11 victims in the United States.Hurting Afghan PeopleAs ordinary Afghans started to experience growing economic difficulties even before the Taliban’s takeover, the reallocation of Afghan assets could deepen the country’s crisis and trigger a sharp drop in its currency, Afghan advocates argued.The White House released a statement explaining the decision to reallocate the assets to family members of 9/11 victims in the United States.But Azizi argued that Afghans were not responsible for the 9/11 attacks.A board member of Afghanistan's central bank stressed that the country's assets should belong to the Afghan people.Stabilising Afghan CurrencyAfter more than 20 years of US presence in Afghanistan, the withdrawal of US forces and the subsequent takeover of the Taliban left the country in a state of despair and chaos. Millions of Afghans tried to flee the country, while millions of others in the country were in need of humanitarian assistance.In January, the United Nations launched a funding appeal of more than $5 billion to support the humanitarian response in Afghanistan.Following the Taliban's takeover last August, the exchange rate of Afghani to US dollars jumped from under 80 Afghani to over 100 Afghani to one US dollar.Mehrabi suggested that the country’s foreign reserves would be best utilised to stabilise the exchange rate of the Afghan currency.The Afghan central bank’s board member explained how ordinary Afghans could benefit from a stabilised currency.Azizi added that the Biden administration needed to come up with a more efficient plan when handling the $3.5 billion already pledged to the Afghan people.While previous foreign aid offered assistance to some Afghans, creating new employment opportunities and offering decent new jobs to ordinary Afghans would be a better long-term solution to the country’s economic woes, both experts stressed.* An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

