https://sputniknews.com/20220222/zelenskyy-ukraines-intl-border-will-remain-the-same-regardless-of-russias-lpr-dpr-recognition-1093252030.html
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Int'l Border Will Remain the Same Regardless of Russia's LPR, DPR Recognition
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Int'l Border Will Remain the Same Regardless of Russia's LPR, DPR Recognition
On Monday, Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a news conference in which he recognized the independence of the People's Republics... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T00:07+0000
2022-02-22T00:07+0000
2022-02-22T00:58+0000
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083148139_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_166c94e3e1843223d44889e26a92ef2f.jpg
In an early Tuesday address to the public, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine's internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Zelenskyy argued that the move on behalf of Russia translates to its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. It also legalizes Russian troops in the area, which have been in Donbass since 2014, the Ukrainian president said. Since the announcement, Ukraine has called for an emergency Normandy Format talk, according to Zelenskyy, who claimed that previous peaceful efforts and existing negotiations have been destroyed. While the Ukrainian president called for peace, he also noted that the country will be prepared for anything that comes in the near future. As of now, the Ukrainian government is awaiting responses from allies before proceeding with any further steps. Zelenskyy's address comes hours before an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine situation. The meeting was called for by French President Emmanuel Macron. In recent months, Moscow has repeatedly denied US allegations that Russia is staging an invasion of Ukraine under the guise of a staged attack that would act as a pretext for the move. Since his announcement, the Russian president has ordered a peacekeeping mission in the DPR and LPR.
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/videos-celebrations-erupt-in-donetsk-after-russia-recognizes-its-sovereignty--1093251355.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083148139_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a02e94878cf3fc29f7f5d742574b177.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, border
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Int'l Border Will Remain the Same Regardless of Russia's LPR, DPR Recognition
00:07 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 00:58 GMT 22.02.2022) Subscribe
On Monday, Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a news conference in which he recognized the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. He then called on Kiev to cease hostilities in the newly-recognized states, warning that blame for continued regional conflict will be on "the regime ruling Ukraine."
In an early Tuesday address to the public, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine's internationally recognized borders will remain unchanged, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Zelenskyy argued that the move on behalf of Russia translates to its withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. It also legalizes Russian troops in the area, which have been in Donbass since 2014, the Ukrainian president said.
Since the announcement, Ukraine has called for an emergency Normandy Format talk, according to Zelenskyy, who claimed that previous peaceful efforts and existing negotiations have been destroyed.
While the Ukrainian president called for peace, he also noted that the country will be prepared for anything that comes in the near future.
As of now, the Ukrainian government is awaiting responses from allies before proceeding with any further steps.
Zelenskyy's address comes hours before an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine situation. The meeting was called for by French President Emmanuel Macron.
In recent months, Moscow has repeatedly denied US allegations that Russia is staging an invasion of Ukraine under the guise of a staged attack that would act as a pretext for the move. Since his announcement, the Russian president has ordered a peacekeeping mission in the DPR and LPR.