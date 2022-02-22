https://sputniknews.com/20220222/uk-pm-boris-johnson-expected-to-announce-sanctions-against-russia-1093269199.html

UK PM Boris Johnson Expected to Announce Sanctions Against Russia

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed recognition of republics of Donbass and urged Kiev to cease the escalation, also ordering to deploy a peacekeeping mission in the region to stop the confrontation.

Sputnik is live from London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is addressing the House of Commons. The head of the cabinet is expected to announce British sanctions against Russia after Moscow officially recognised the independence of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)Johnson previously claimed that Putin has now "violated Ukrainian sovereignty by sending troops in" and promised that the UK's sanctions will "hit Russia very hard". Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

