UK Braces for 'Blustery Week' as Storm Franklin Pounds Country With Strong Winds and Heavy Rain

Last Friday, Storm Eunice claimed the lives of at least four people in the UK, also leaving about 1.4 million homes without electricity. 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Franklin have ridden roughshod over parts of the UK, causing travel disruptions and prompting the authorities to issue "danger to life" flood warnings in Shropshire and Worcestershire counties in western England.UK Power Networks said on Monday evening that they had managed to restore electricity in 98% of properties across eastern and southeastern England, but that 8,500 homes still remain without power.Police in South Yorkshire County tweeted that locals should "remain away from the area of Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock in Doncaster, after the River Don burst its banks in this location earlier this evening".The warning came after the UK's Met Office issued an amber warning (likely damage to property and good chance of disruption to travel) for wind in Northern Ireland, and a milder yellow warning for Wales, most of England, and parts of southwest Scotland.This followed Councilor Karl Lewis from Wales' Powys County saying that the community of Llandinam had been left looking like a "disaster zone" due to Storm Entice.A Met Office spokesperson has even cautioned that strong winds and heavy rain might mean further disruption over the next few days, especially in Northern Ireland, which was worst hit by Storm Franklin.They were echoed by the Met Office's chief meteorologist Andy Page who told reporters that "following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice".The statement was made amid the Met Office's forecasts that a new storm, Gladys, may possibly batter the country on Thursday.As for Franklin, it is the third storm that has pounded the UK in a week, following Dudley and Eunice, the first such development since the storm-naming system was introduced in the country in 2015.At least four people were killed and several others injured after Storm Eunice ripped through parts of the UK last Friday, packing winds of up to 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour, the strongest in more than 30 years. Earlier last week, thousands of people were left without power after Storm Dudley hit parts of England's Cumbria, North Yorkshire, and Lancashire counties, also prompting travel chaos.

