UK and Allies Begin Imposing Sanctions on Russia, Boris Johnson Says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is imposing sanctions on Russian banks and individuals."Today, the UK is sanctioning the following five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank, and the Black Sea Bank, and we're sanctioning three very high net worth individuals", Johnson told parliament on Tuesday.He also said that the time has allegedly come to brace for the next possible stages of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan for Ukraine after Moscow's recognition of independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. "We must now brace ourselves for the next possible stages of Putin's plan. The violent subversion of areas of eastern Ukraine by Russian operatives and their hirelings, followed by a general offensive by the nearly 200,000 Russian troops gathered on the frontiers at peak readiness to attack", Johnson said.The UK prime minister, who earlier pledged that Britain's sanctions will "hit Russia very hard", also said that "it is absolutely vital that we hold in reserve further powerful sanctions […] in view of what President [Vladimir] Putin may do next". "We want to stop Russian companies from being able to raise funds in sterling or indeed in dollars...We want them to stop raising funds on UK markets and we want to strip away the veil that conceals the ownership of property in this country", he added.

